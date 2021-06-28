Zardari, Nawaz fooled people for many years; PM Imran Khan introduces anti corruption narrative: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced an anti-corruption narrative and launched a political struggle against corrupt elements some 21 years ago.

Addressing a public rally at Pind Dadan Khan, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari fooled the people for many years.

Earlier, power was transferred between two political families and the competition between the two for grabbing powers. Imran Khan introduced a new culture and developed a new political narrative that he would neither do corruption nor allow anyone to do so. Right now projects worth billions of rupees were being executed without the reports of receiving any kickbacks.

The PTI government was determined to spend the country’s resources on people.

He said PPP Co Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have no political achievement other than heredity and yet they are dreaming of ruling the country.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces and judiciary stand with the civilian government and country’s political atmosphere testifies that Imran Khan’s would form the government again after 2023 elections also.

Pakistan Army officers and soldiers are united to defend the beloved country.

He thanked the people of Khewra and Pind Dadan Khan for welcoming him.

He said the people of the constituency reposed confidence over Imran Khan on merit in the general elections of 2018.