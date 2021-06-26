Pakistan won’t allow any country to use its soil for terrorism, subversive activities: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan will not allow any country to use its soil for terrorism and subversive activities. Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, he said that Pakistan has rendered matchless and supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism to eliminate it completely.

Farrukh Habib said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had recognized Pakistan’s progress and efforts to come out of its grey list.

Pakistan was included in grey list during the tenures of previous governments both Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as they did not make any proper legislation in that regard, he added.

The state minister said the incumbent government had done a remarkable work and efforts made to address multi-challenges faced by the country for combating financing of terrorism, besides improving the national economy.