LHC orders strict action against those responsible for fuel crisis

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered strict action against those responsible for the fuel crisis in June 2020. The judgment was announced by Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on the plea of Azhar Siddique.

“Government should take stern action against those who have been found guilty for fuel crisis last year.” The government should ensure better storage capacity of petroleum products so that such a crisis can be avoided in the future. The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned a progress report on its judgment within three weeks. Furthermore, it has been directed to present the report of the commission probing the fuel crisis before the federal cabinet. Last year, the Petroleum Division had ordered legal action against two oil marketing companies after shortage of petroleum across the country.