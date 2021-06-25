Tarbela Project: WAPDA awards $241 mln contract for E&M works

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Friday awarded contract amounting to $241.1 million for electro-mechanical (E&M) works of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project to a joint venture comprising Harbin Electric International Company and Harbin Electric Machinery Company (HEIC-HEMC) through an international competitive bidding.

The signing ceremony of the contract was held at WAPDA House, said a press release.

The E&M contract was signed by Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Director (PD) Muhammad Azam Joya and HEIC-HEMC Vice President Zhang Yu Long on behalf of their organizations.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Member Finance Naveed Asghar, Member Water Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, Managing Director (Administration) Khalid Saleem, WAPDA Secretary Fakharuzzaman Ali Cheema, general managers concerned and representatives of the consultants also attended the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has already awarded a contract for civil works of the project in May.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said Tarbela 5th Extension is yet another WAPDA project to meet energy needs of the country with low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity, adding that WAPDA is committed to complete this vital project in accordance with the timelines.