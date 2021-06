American rapper Kanye West has sued Walmart for selling fake Yeezys which is his famous sneaker brand.

West has lodged a complaint against Walmart in a California court. The prices of the sneakers that Kanye had set starts from $ 75.

However, the fake sneakers at the retail are being sold at $21.99.

The complaint lodged is that Walmart is gaining profits by selling off fake Yeezy sneakers.