19 CCA squads of Central Punjab for inter-city event announced

LAHORE: 19 City Cricket Association sides of the Central Punjab Cricket Association were announced today for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22, which will be held in that jurisdiction from 5 July to 6 August.

After today’s announcement, the PCB has unveiled all 93 City Cricket Association sides (Balochistan 13, Central Punjab 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19, Northern 11, Sindh 17, Southern Punjab 14) in a short span of 13 days from 13 June to 25 June.

The inter-city tournament will be a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.

According to the event format, each match will be of two days with a minimum of 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.

The sides have been selected through a merit-based system with open trials conducted by the national selectors or second XI head coaches. All the trials were filmed by the team analysts and were staged in the presence of independent Cricket Association observers.

SQUADS (Open trials conducted by Akram Raza, Ghulam Ali, Humayoun Farhat, Hussain Khosa, Intikhab Alam, Irfan Fazil, Javed Hayat, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohsin Kamal, Sami Niazi, Shahid Anwar, Tanveer Shoukat, Tahir Mehmood). Captains will be confirmed following the appointments of the team coaches

Central Punjab Pool A

CCA East Zone (B) – Ali Raza, Anas Mustafa, Danyal Rana, Dilshad Ahmed, Fahad Usman, Faizan Tahir, Ghulam Mustafa, Haider Ali, Hammad Butt, Ibtasam Ul Haq, Jalil Ahmad Toor, Junaid Ali, Muhammad Aftab, Muhammad Azeem Dar, Muhammad Zahid Khan, Rao Danyal, Roshaan Naveed, Talha Shoaib, Zeeshan Akram and Zubair Malik

CCA East Zone (W) – Abdul Ghaffar, Abu Zar Zafar, Abyaz Rizvi, Asif Ghafoor, Bilal Munir, Bilawal Rana, Hafiz Muhammad Aafaq, Hamza Akbar, Hannan Zaidi, M.Ahsan, Moazam Hayyat, Mohsin Nadeem, Muhammad Ammad Butt, Muhammad Asif Gondal, Raja Farzan, Shafey Malik, Sharukh Ali, Suleman Fiaz, Umar Butt and Umar Ijaz

CCA Gujranwala – Abu Bakar, Adil Munir, Ahmad Iqbal Khan, Ahmad Khalid, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Arslan Ramzan, Ashar Bhatti, Farrukh Waqas Masood, Frank Ali Shah, Gulfam Ahmad, Kaleem Tahir, Muaz Ullah, Muhammad Usama, Naqeer Hussain, Nasir Ashraf, Rana Junaid Islam, Rana Kashif, Waleed Amin, Wazhat Ali and Zohaib Afridi

CCA Kasur – Ali Irshad, Ali Mustafa, Allah Rakkha, Atezaz Ahsan, Dilshad Ahmed, Haseeb Younus, Ihtasham Ali, Mohsin Irshad, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Aqib Usman, Muhammad Hannan Zahid, Muhammad Nauman, Muhammad Nauman Butt, Muhammad Saqlain, Rao Khayam Abbas, Shahid Ali, Umar Ali, Waseem Ahmed, Zain Ul Hassan and Zuhaib Amanat

CCA North Zone (W) – Abrar Khan, Ahmad Hassan, Anas Raza, Asfand Mehran, Haider Rameez Raja, Hamza Ishtiaq Rana, Haris Bashir, Khwaja Wasif, Muhammad Abdullah Waheed, Muhammad Faiq,

Muhammad Ghuffran, Muhammad Saleem, Noman Aslam, Suleman Saleem, Talib Asim, Usman Butt, Uzair Nasir, Waqas Ali, Zaid Alam and Zain Bin Farooq

CCA Sheikhupura – Adnan Bhatti, Ahmad Hassan, Ali Imran, Ali Imran, Ali Zubair Bhatti, Gulzaman, Haider Raza, Ihrsan Ali, Khawar Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Muhammad Ashir Hafeez, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Irfan Jr, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Umar, Nabil Nawaz, Nazim Ali, Nazim Hussain, Syed Hussain Raza and Usman Aslam

CCA West Zone (W) – Ali Shahid Butt, Anas Mehmood, Asad Ullah, Bilal Dar, Fahad Munir, Farhan Khan, Farzan Ali, Haider Shah Jahan, Haseeb Ul Rahman, Haseeb Ul Rehman, Hassan Rizwan, Ikhlaq Butt, Karamat Ali, Mamoon Riaz, Meer Waiz Khan, Muhammad Bilawal, Saad Ather, Saif Ul Rahman, Shahid Nawaz and Tariq Nawaz

Central Punjab Pool B

CCA Gujrat – Abdullah Nawaz, Abdul Rehman, Ali Hamza, Bilal Akhtar, Dilshad Ahmed, Faisal Rafiq, Hamza Sheraz, Hannan Arshad, Ilyas Raza, Khawar Shehzad, Muhammad Farhan, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Zeeshan Hassan, Qamar Shehzad, Rana Ikram Ullah, Syed Israr Ahmed, Syed Sibte Hussain,

Zain Farooq, Zeeshan Mushtaq and Zeeshan Naveed

CCA Hafizabad – Aamir Sohail, Adnan Rasool, Ali Hamza, Ali Hamza, Ammar Butt, Asad Ali, Asad Ali, Ashfaq Ahmed, Faisal Abbas, Farhan Ahmad, Jahanzaib Nasir, Javaid, M Noman Saleem, M.Umair Riaz,

Muhammad Huzaifa, Sajawal, Sajjad Ali, Saleem Abbas, Sohaib Sultan and Umar Farooq

CCA Mandi Bahauddin – Amir Sohail, Aqeel Haider, Fahad Rabbani, Faisal Ahmed, Hamza Nazar, Hamza Siddique, Husnain, Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Awais Mahmood, Muhammad Hamza, Muhammad Mateen, Nauman-Ul-Hasan, Salman Aslam, Saqib Javed, Shamail Rasool, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoukat Ali, Tahir Nadeem and Usama Zahid

CCA Narowal – Ali Raza, Ali Raza, Hammad Sarwar, Hirad Perviz, Ihitsham Baig, Mubashir Nawaz, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Ahmad, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Ihtisham, Muhammad Talha, Muhammad Usman, Qasiam Ali, Shafqat Ali, Shahzad Ahmed, Waseem Arif, Waseem Shehzad, Zaki shaz Khan and Zuhaib Khan

CCA Sialkot – Abu Bakar Bajwa, Ali Afzal, Ali Shafique, Hurrair, Imran Muhammad, M Rafi, M Tabraz, Malik Oman Amar, Momin Waqar, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Waleed, Muhammad Zahaid, Naveed Sarwar, Rana Shahzaib, Raza Hassan, Shahzaib Bhatti, Sohaib Ullah, Tahir Baig, Umer Shafiq and Zubair Khan Lodhy

CCA West Zone (B) – Ahmad Shafique, Ahsan Ali, Ali Manzoor, Ali Zafar, Arslan Arshad Bajwa, Asad Ullah, Attyab Ahmad, Bilal Anwar, Gohar Hafeez Butt, Huzaifa Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Sami Hassan, Muhammad Waheed, Noman Azhar, Qaiser Ashraf, Safeer Azam, Umair Shakeel and Yawar Bashir

Central Punjab Pool C

CCA Bhakkar – Abdul Moeez, Adeel Ur Rehman, Asif Nawaz, Azeem Akram, Faisal lqbal, Farman Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Hamza Javed, Jahanzaib Khan, M Abuzar Ghaffari, M Qasim, M Rizwan, Mudasir Hussain Shah, Nabeel Gulzar, Naeem Nawaz, Rehman Aslam, Tabish Ullah, Tariq Ikram, Waseem Abbas and Yousaf Khan

CCA Faisalabad – Adeel Hassan, Ali Raza, Asad Raza, Ghulam Rubbani, Ibrar Ahmad, Jahanzaib Naveed, Mohammad Faizan, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Abdul Samad, Muhammad Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Ibtesam, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Zubair, Mustafa Abbas, Nisar Khan Phatan, Raees Ahmad, Sadaqat Ali, Shafqat-Ullah, Suleman Shafqat and Usman Akram

CCA Jhang – Abdul Rehman, Abdullah Manzoor, Aqib Latif, Asim Ali Nasir, Ehsan Adil, Fazeel Nawaz, Ghulam Raza, M Hasnain, M Sharose Raza, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Ramzan, Muntazir Mehdi, Rehman Khan, Saif Ali, Shahaan Afzal Baig, Sohail Rafique, Usama Javeed, Usama Rehman, Waleed Dildar and Waqas Afzal

CCA Mianwali – Ameer Hamza, Atlas Khan, Gulbaz Khan, Haris Khan, Imran Aslam, Irfan Khan Niazi, M Adil Hassan Khan, M Awais Raza, M Faizan Khan, M Naeem, M Tanveer, M Umer Khan, Maskeen Ullah, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Waqas, Muntazir Mehdi, Naveed Saeed, Qamar Abbas, Rehan Ali Khan, Saqib Mehmood and Waseem Akram

CCA North Zone (B) – Akhtar Shah, Asad Rafique, Bilal Khan, Ghufran Hadi, Hashim Ibrahim, Intasar Ali, Ismail Butt, M.Hasnaat Abbas, Muhammad Rameez Junior, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Waqas, Nisar Ahmad, Rameez Imran, Saad Ali Rafai, Saeed Ullah, Saleem Afridi, Shahzaib Javaid, Sher baz Bhandara, Syed.Eraj Shahid and Usaid Amin

CCA Sargodha – Ali Waqas, Asif Nawaz, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Dilshad Ahmed, Hamza Hassan, Hassan Akhtar, Hassan Mehmood, Imran Khan, Kashif Jawed, Mazhar Islam, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Farman, Muhammad Shahid Khan, Muhammad Shehzad Gul, Muhammad Taimur Sultan, Samar Gulzar, Zaheer Abbas, Zain Ul Abid and Zeeshan Akram

Match Schedule

Pool–A

5-6 July – East Zone (W) v East Zone (B); West Zone (W) v North Zone (W); Gujranwala v Sheikhupura

8-9 July – East Zone (W) v West Zone (W); Gujranwala v Kasur; North Zone (W) v Sheikhupura

11-12 July – East Zone (B) v West Zone (W); Sheikhupura v Kasur; Gujranwala v North Zone (W)

14-15 July – Kasur v East Zone (W); Gujranwala v East Zone (B); Sheikhupura v West Zone (W)

17-18 July – Gujranwala v East Zone (W); Sheikhupura v East Zone (B); Kasur v North Zone (W)

23-24 July – North Zone (W) v East Zone (W); Gujranwala v East Zone (B); Kasur v West Zone (W)

26-27 July – West Zone (W) v East Zone (W); Kasur v East Zone (B); Sheikhupura v North Zone (W)

Pool–B

5-6 July – Sialkot v Narowal; Hafizabad v West Zone (B); Gujrat v Mandi Bahauddin

8-9 July – Sialkot v Gujrat; Narowal v West Zone (B); Mandi Bahauddin v Hafizabad

11-12 July – Sialkot v Hafizabad; Mandi Bahauddin v West Zone (B); Gujrat v Norowal

14-15 July – Sialkot v Mandi Bahauddin; Gujrat v West Zone (B); Hafizabad v Narowal

17-18 July – Mandi Bahauddin v Narowal; Sialkot v West Zone (B); Gujrat v Hafizabad

Pool–C

5-6 July – Faisalabad v Sargodha; Mianwali v North Zone (B); Jhang v Bhakkar

8-9 July – Faisalabad v Mianwali; Jhang v North Zone (B); Sargodha v Bhakkar

11-12 July – Faisalabad v Bhakkar; Sargodha v North Zone (B); Jhang v Mianwali

14-15 July – Mianwali v Bhakkar; Faisalabad v North Zone (B); Sargodha v Jhang

17-18 July – Faisalabad v Jhang; Bhakkar v North Zone (B); Sargodha v Mianwali

Triangular Stage

30-31 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)

2-3 August – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (C)

5-6 August – Winner of Pool (B) v Winner of Pool (C)