Strict action ordered by LHC against those responsible for fuel crisis



The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered strict action against those responsible for the fuel crisis in June 2020.

The judgement was given on Friday by Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on the plea of Azhar Siddique.

“Government should take stern action against those who have been found guilty for fuel crisis last year.” He added that the government should ensure better storage capacity of petroleum products so that such a crisis can be avoided in the future.

A progress report has been summoned by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on its judgement within three weeks. Moreover, it has been directed to present the report of the commission probing the fuel crisis before the federal cabinet.

In 2020, the petroleum division had ordered legal action against two oil marketing firms after a shortage of petroleum all over Pakistan.

A committee that was formed to find facts about this crisis wrote a letter recommending punitive action against the two privately owned firms for their role in creating the crisis situation.

It may be noted that former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Babar was asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from the post owing to a probe regarding the fuel crisis during June 2020 in the country.