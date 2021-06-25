Five Frontier Corps martyred in terrorist attack in Sibi: ISPR



In an attack by terrorists in Sibi, Balochistan five Frontier Corps soldiers have been martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Friday.

The terrorists targeted an FC patrol party in Sangan, District Sibi.

The ISPR reported that during an exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials.

A search operation has been launched to “block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators”, the ISPR said.

A statement by ISPR read, “Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” adding that the terrorists will be neutralized even at the cost of blood and lives.

The martyred soldiers were: havildar Zafar Ali Khan, a resident of Lakki Marvat, lance naik Hidayatullah, a resident of Lakki Marvat, lance naik Nasir Abbas, a resident of Bhakkar, lance naik Basheer Ahmed, a resident of Naseerabad and sepoy Noor Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marvat.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Sangan area of Sibi district.

In a statement, he also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in the terrorist attack.

He paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of the martyrs of FC personnel and saluted the eternal sacrifices of the security martyrs, saying sacrifices of security forces would not be wasted.

He said that the nation is united for the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.

Jam Kamal Khan further said that no one would be allowed to disrupt the peace of the province at any cost, adding some anti-state elements wanted to destabilize peace in the province through sabotage activities with the aim to halt the development of the projects in the area.

He said the nefarious design of terrorists would be eliminated from the country and the province under the contribution of people and our brave security forces.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.