Pakistan opens Taftan border with Iran

Taftan Pakistan and Iranian governments have lifted the travel restrictions between their respective countries by opening Taftan border in the wake of receding coronavirus cases, reported a private TV channel.

However, the travel restrictions still remain in place for pilgrims who intend to go to Iran to visit sacred places.

The sources said that those business people or students who have got Covid-19 vaccine jabs could travel between Pakistan and Iran.

On the orders of the federal government, the FIA Immigration Gate on Pak-Iran border was shut down for businessmen and students due to the menacing third wave of Covid-19 on April 28.

According to the new rules, corona vaccination is a must for passengers who would like to travel between Pakistan and Iran. The travellers who will not have a negative corona test report, will be denied entry. After the lifting of the travel curbs, the trade activities between the two neighbouring countries will be boosted.