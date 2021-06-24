Lanka Premier League watched by 557m people worldwide

COLOMBO: The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space and traditional media outlets. Sponsors enjoyed a media evaluation (visibility) of $54.5m and title sponsor MY11CIRCLE enjoyed a ROI of 9.85x. Jaffna Stallions, winners of the first edition of LPL, top the valuation chart with $3.98m followed by Galle Gladiators ($3.82m), Dambulla Kings ($3.54m) Colombo Kings ($3.44m) and Kandy Tuskers ($3.19m). Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is confident that the success of the inaugural tournament has given it the ideal platform to conduct the upcoming edition with much vigour. It believes within the next few years, the Lanka Premier League is going to be a highly successful T20 League in the world. “With last year’s success, we are expecting a good turnaround of overseas players, enhanced competition between the franchises, increased interest by the sponsors., and most importantly the fan engagement from across the globe to increase further,’ said Mr. Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Innovative Production Group FZE is the official right holders of Lanka Premier League (LPL) for 2020-2024.













