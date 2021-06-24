Jennifer Aniston shares all her self-care secrets and you’re going to want to take notes

It’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every woman and it is a big deal: You can now call Jennifer Aniston Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins.

Or, as she puts it during an exclusive interview with E! News, “a very fancy title.”

And it’s easy to see why the popular collagen brand would partner with the 52-year-old, who has become one of the biggest beauty and wellness inspirations in Hollywood for since Friends premiered in 1994. Come on, who else could make millions of women flock to their hairdressers, demanding “The Rachel”?

Now, the Emmy winner is sharing her simple but effective morning routine with us, including her no. 1 priority: “Meditation, that’s a no-brainer.” But that’s just one of Aniston’s many daily habits that you could easily do at home. “I also journal and if I don’t get to do that, it’s a bummer,” The Morning Show star said. “And then also, my coffee. That’s sort of the ritual: Coffee, mediation, meditation comma coffee, depending on the order.” Needless to say, a caffeine boost is an essential part of Aniston’s day, with the actress and producer sharing that she loves to add Vital Proteins’ collagen to her morning cup of java.

Spending time with her dogs-Clyde, Sophie and newly rescued Lord Chesterfield-also helps to set her up for a perfect day, just “walking them and feeding them, that’s my typical morning.”

Throughout her ritual, Aniston has one steadfast rule: “No phones, no email no texting and no social media. No looking at any of that for a good hour, hour and a half. I highly recommend doing a week of it, you won’t believe the difference.”

And if there’s someone to take advice from, it’s Aniston, who, after more than three decades working in Hollywood, has seen her fair share of lifestyle trends come and go. But ultimately, she credits her unwavering love for health and wellness to her late mother, Nancy Dow.

“My mom was a big health junkie,” she explained. “When I was a kid, I didn’t get any of the fun Froot Loops or Captain Crunches or Wonder Breads. I was wheat germ and oatmeal, every kind of sprouted anything. My mom was always very health conscious and she did yoga, and so I grew up in it.” But the star made a complete 180 after moving out on her own.

“My sort of teenage rebellion was eating bad food,” she said. “All of a sudden, I was having whatever I wanted. I was having Fruity Pebbles! Then I started to notice such a significant change in the way I felt. I was exhausted, I was grumpy, my skin was awful, my body changed and I just didn’t like how I felt.” One trip to the nutritionist told her what she already knew deep down: Her diet was terrible and in turn, making her feel the same. “I was so young and dumb,” she admitted. “I was like,’ Oh, so my mom was doing a good thing!’ I just thought she was nuts.”

Now, Aniston’s approach to wellness has evolved far beyond nutrition and is focused on the quality of her life.

“Universally, we’re all going to grow up and get old. You can’t deny that, that is a guarantee,” she explained. “But we can be vital and we can be thriving in our older years. Our society loves to say, ‘Oh, you’re this age, now you go downhill. And now you go off to pasture and that’s it, buh-bye. You’re no longer valuable or useful to society.’ And that’s just so wrong. I just think that’s just wrong.

So, she takes a more holistic, all ages are welcome approach. “It’s not just nutritional, it’s emotional, it’s spiritual. Be really mindful about what you put into your ears, your eyes, what you intake, the social media that you put in, the news. It’s very, very, very, very crucial to our well-being.” Which is part of the reason why Aniston wanted to join Vital Proteins and add another job to her already stacked resume.

“I’ve been using it for seven years now and it just felt extremely organic thing to be a part of, which is just like most of the things I’ve ever been a part of,” she explained. “It’s something I’ve used every day for a long, long time. And I believe in it and I love it. I’ve seen the results of it, I’ve turned people on to it, so it felt very organic.”