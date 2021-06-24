Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar compose a song for Arunita

Indian Idol 12 fans will be in for a surprise this weekend as ace lyricist Javed Akhtar and composer Anu Malik will create a song live on the stage. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, Akhtar will suggest composing a new song for contestant Arunita Kanjilal, and Malik will jump at the opportunity.

After her performance on Veer Zaara’s “Tere liye”, the judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik will heap praise on Arunita. The contestant will say that she is ready to do playback singing. On hearing this, Akhtar will pen a brand new song to test her skills.

In a video clip shared by Sony TV, host Aditya Narayan is seen telling Arunita Kanjilal that this will be her biggest challenge. In just a few minutes, the acclaimed lyricist will be ready with a romantic song. Malik will also whip up a tune in no time.

Despite being nervous, Arunita will, however, impress the judges as she will manage to croon the composition effortlessly.

Talking about this prestigious opportunity Arunita Kanjilal in a statement said, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that anyone could ever receive. I am very thankful to Indian Idol that it presented me with this platform. I am highly grateful for this opportunity where I could sing on the original lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar Saab and the beautiful music given by Anu Malik. I feel like I have achieved everything in my life. This episode is very special for me.”

Earlier, the channel had released a promo where Javed Akhtar complimented Arunita Kanjilal saying that she reminded him of Lata Mangeshkar. He also lauded Pawandeep Rajan’s rendition of Sonu Nigam’s Kal Ho Na Ho calling his voice ‘honest and beautiful’.