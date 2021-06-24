Priyanka Chopra makes it to Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s shot in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 is out. The photo is a close-up shot of the global star as she holds her hair back. Sharing the photo, Dabboo wrote, “Her Eyes Sparkle Because She Sees Magic Everywhere Beauteous Priyanka Chopra Jonas @priyankachopra for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021?.” We have already seen Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan’s shots in ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar. Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda made their debut on the calendar this year. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Text for You. She also has Matrix 4 and Citadel in her kitty.













