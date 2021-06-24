Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly engagement was unplanned

Pakistani actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly had surprised fans when they got engaged. However, the engagement news was received with love from fans.

The Nanu Aur Main actor revealed in an interview that Ali and she were not romantically involved when they made an appearance in Aamir Liaquat’s show where the host speculated something between them.

Saboor revealed in the same interview that the engagement was a surprise to both the actors as well. She further added that Mariam Ansari, Ali’s sister, talked to Sajal Aly, Saboor’s sister, who then convinced the couple to get engaged.

She disclosed that she approached Ali and wanted a clear-cut answer avoiding any delays or formalities. Ali Ansari agreed and the engagement took place.

Saboor Aly added in the interview that their engagement preparations were done in one day.