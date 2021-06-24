Federal government released Rs 3 bn in grant-in-aid for Gilgit-Baltistan



The federal government released Rs 3 billion in grant-in-aid for Gilgit-Baltistan.

A letter issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance to the Deputy Accountant General of Pakistan said that Rs 3 billion has been released to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan in the form of grant-in-aid for the financial year 2020-21.

It may be recalled that the provincial government had sought a grant of Rs 3 billion from the federal government for DRA allowance.

Hundreds of employees of the Gilgit-Baltistan Line Department had staged a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for several days for DRA allowance. In which the committee comprising provincial ministers had promised to give DRA allowance along with June salaries, the employees had called off the sit-in after the announcement of the ministers.