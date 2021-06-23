Bilawal seeks briefing on govt’s policy on Afghan peace process

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday condemned the terrorist incident that claimed at least four lives in Lahore, while warning that the country can see an increase in such attacks due to the ‘flawed Afghan policy’ of the current government, a private TV channel reported.

While speaking to the media at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday, Bilawal said that such incidents could increase as Pakistan’s policy in Afghan peace process ‘is not correct. “Some terrorist organisations are also active across the border. I had demanded on the floor of the [National] Assembly that whatever this government is doing covertly and through the backdoor should be brought before the representatives of the people. The government should tell us what its policy is,” he said, while referring to Pakistan’s role in brokering peace deal between Afghan Taliban and United States.

Bilawal said NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has also accepted his demand and after conclusion of the ongoing budget session, opinion of other parties on this matter will also be made known.

Regarding meeting of former president Asif Zardari with PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi, Bilawal said they are grateful that Elahi visited the PPP leader to inquire after his health. “We had achieved many successes in government with Pervez Elahi’s party and when we increased the supporting price of wheat, PML-Q not only appreciated it but itself demanded an increase in the price thus benefitting growers in Punjab as well,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that the federal government has done injustice to the people of Pakistan and the business community by introducing legislations beyond the demands of FATF. He said FATF-related laws have created more difficulties for the business community and common man. This legislation was forcibly passed and also could not take Pakistan out of the grey list, he added. “The business community was already suffering due to Covid-19 and continues to do so now because of this legislation.”

The PPP chairman said that he discussed the matter of election reforms with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and added that PTI-led government wanted to rig the elections in the country by amending election laws. “The opposition needs to work together against it. We should not allow the government to rig the elections,” he added.

Bilawal said that he was planning to visit Punjab soon, adding that people are approaching him from all over Pakistan to join the PPP. He said that his party’s doors are open for everyone who wants to get rid of the ‘failed and incompetent government’.