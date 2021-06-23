Bannu marchers set off for Islamabad

Police have blocked roads by setting up checkposts at several places on the route of a convoy of thousands of people and dozens of vehicles, which has started its march towards Islamabad along with the body from the Jani Khel area of Bannu on Wednesday. It is reminded here that the tribal people have been holding a sit-in in Jani Khel area for the last one month by placing the dead body of a member of the peace committee in scorching heat, and their demand is implementation on eight-point pact they had agreed with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Local students are also participating in the protest. However, police have placed containers and blocked all roads leading to the protest site. The polio campaign has also been suspended in the area amid an emergency-like situation. The marchers set off on their journey from Jani Khel to Bannu on their way to Islamabad. There is a possibility of a clash between the protesters and the police deployed in great numbers at the Kinger Bridge in Bannu apparently, to stop the marchers from proceeding.













