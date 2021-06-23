Metro Pakistan marks World Food Safety Day

As part of the global commemorations, METRO Pakistan celebrated the World Food Safety Day, under this year’s theme, ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’, at its stores all over the country. The annual theme designated by the United Nations and the Food

and Agriculture Organizationaimed at drawing attention and inspiring actions contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, access to markets, tourism and sustainable development.

METRO Pakistan marked the World Food Safety Day by creating awareness throughout the supply chain on the importance of food safety with emphasis on the quality aspects as covered in the global theme.As part of the celebration, METRO Pakistan organized training and awareness sessions to promote food safety and hygiene compliance within organization, amongst its food suppliers, and staff working at the Freshly Shops. Awareness messages on social media were also posted to spread the message regarding the significance of food safety and its importance for the future has been shared with general public.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director METRO said,”METRO is committed to provide safe, healthy, and nutritious food to its customers and consumers by assuring food safety and quality compliances throughout the supply chain from farm to fork.” METRO Pakistan has been a pioneer in SME’s development especially in food and near food products. “Our SME’s food suppliers have achieved global certifications through supplier development program and have received global awards, which brought accolades to Pakistan on implementing international food safety and quality standards in SME’s sector”, He further added.

METRO is the only retailer in Pakistan with FSSC 22000 certification of its stores which is globally recognized food safety standard. All 10 stores of METRO Pakistan comply with FSSC 22000 requirements for Fruits & Vegetables, Fish, Meat, and Bakery departments. Recently, METRO Pakistan received HALAL standard certification for its Meat, Bakery,and Café products processed or produced in-stores.