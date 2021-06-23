Daily Times

Minissha Lamba reveals she once dated an actor, who was a big flirt and cheated on her!

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba is back at making headlines. After talking about her divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham last year, the actress is now in a relationship with a person, whose identity has been kept under wraps.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha Lamba opened up on dating actors, “The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult.”

Minissha also shared on being cheated, “In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt.”

Minissha Lamba married Ryan Tham on July 6, 2015. He is a restaurateur and owner of Juhu nightclub ‘Trilogy’. Ryan is actress Pooja Bedi’s cousin. The couple had announced the finalisation of their divorce proceedings in August last year.

