Khawaja Asif granted bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: LAHORE: PML-N Leader and MNA Khawaja Asif was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday in a case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is accused of money laundering and being in possession of assets beyond the declared source of income.

The decision was delivered by the LHC bench composed of Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi.

Khawaja Asif was arrested on December 29, 2020 and the bail application was filed on March 27, 2021.

The arguments on Asif’s bail were completed in three days. He claimed that he had already submitted the details required by the NAB.

He said that the NAB has not shared any of the records that were submitted by him.

“The accountability court judge also observed that NAB has all relevant records,”

He further said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are also in possession of the records submitted by him.

The PMLN leader was arrested after coming out of Ahsan Iqbal’s residence where he attended a consultative meeting to decide whether PMLN should contest in the senate elections.