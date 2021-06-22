Daily Times

Muneeb Butt shares cute pictures with daughter

Web Desk

Muneeb Butt

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt left fans raving when he shared pictures of his daughter Amal.

The Qarar actor took to Instagram to share a series of cute pictures of him and his daughter enjoying a day on the beach.

He captioned the post, “My Best Friend for life,” followed by 2 heart emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Many fans and celebrities commented under the post with hearts. Aiman Khan commented, “MashaAllah” followed by heart emojis. Many comments were stating how cute Muneeb and Aiman’s daughter is.

