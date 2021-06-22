Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson call it quits

American reality TV star Khole Kardashian and American basketball player Tristan Thompson have called it quits once again.

The couple who had sparked their relationship again last fall has decided to part ways again.

This news comes after Thompson was seen entering a bedroom with 3 women at Drake’s party in Los Angeles. Sources claim the reason behind Khloe and Tristan’s breakup was his infidelity.

An eye-witness at the party claims that the NBA player was with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown during the majority of the night but was seen going into a private room with three girls.

It was also disclosed by a source close to the couple that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Tristan Thompson have decided to co-parent their daughter True but are not romantically together.