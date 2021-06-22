Daily Times

Priyanka Chopra shows how it’s done on national selfie day

Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra showed everyone how to appropriately take selfies on National Selfie Day.

The White Tiger actor, decked in a blue and white dress and sunglasses, took to Instagram to share her selfie. She captioned the picture, “The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay.”

The selfie garnered over 700 thousand likes and many fans left comments on her post. One fan even commented “Selfie Queen” with a heart eyed emoticon. 

The National Selfie Day is celebrated on June 21st where people would share their selfies on the internet. 

