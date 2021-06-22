Shahid Kapoor transforms into Kabir Singh ahead of film’s anniversary

It seems like Shahid Kapoor is missing Kabir Singh, the protagonist of his blockbuster 2019 film, as he shared a series of videos of himself trying to emulate his style from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, a day before its second anniversary.

Shahid posted two Instagram reels and a photo, apparently a part of a new photshoot. The videos have Kabir Singh’s theme playing in the background.

Sporting long locks, huge glares and riding a bike, Shahid Kapoor looked intense. “Looking back at Kabir,” Shahid wrote, captioning one of the videos. For another reel, the actor wrote, “Waowaowadawaooooo mood.”

Kabir Singh was Shahid Kapoor’s last film on the big screen. The film, co-starring Kiara Advani, was the official remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, which made Vijay Deverakonda a star. While Kabir Singh drew huge numbers at the box-office, thanks to Shahid’s performance, his chemistry with Kiara and the melodious songs, the film was heavily criticised for endorsing toxic masculinity and abuse in romantic relationships.

Shahid Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of his next, Jersey, a remake of a hit Telugu film. Jersey is the official adaptation of Nani’s 2019 sports drama film of the same name. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, has also directed the remake. Jersey remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s actor father Pankaj Kapur, and is expected to arrive in theatres on November 5.