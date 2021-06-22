Corrupt alliance of opposition again reuniting in name of APC: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that the corrupt alliance of the opposition was once again reuniting in the name of All Parties Conference and to protect their personal interest. Responding to Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Ahsan Iqbal’s statement he said the corrupt alliance of the opposition tried to get NRO by blackmailing the government in every case.

In a statement issued here Dr Shahbaz Gill said, the opposition has been an obstacle in the legislation of national interest for the last three years.

The opposition has no role to play in any legislation in the national interest, he added.

He said, those chanting slogans of the supremacy of the parliament did not allow the parliament to function.

The parliament is the only place for legislation, he said and advised the opposition to come and play a positive role in legislation for transparent elections.