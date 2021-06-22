PTA blocks 25,000 URLs, 24 websites over anti-Pakistan content

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said on Monday that it has blocked more than 25,000 internet URLs for carrying anti-state material. The telecom authority had these URLs blocked by internet giants like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. According to officials, Facebook blocked 25,000 accounts, Twitter 307 and YouTube removed 224 links. As many as 24 websites were blocked in the process, the PTA claimed. It is pertinent to mention that earlier during this year, the PTA has directed all the country’s Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block an internet Website www.YouTube.com, on account of showing highly blasphemous film. The decision came after a meeting held at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom in Islamabad. Senior representatives from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Cabinet Division, FIA and PTA attended the meeting. YouTube, a video sharing website has been found to be running highly provocative and blasphemous anti Islamic video. The PTA said in a press release that footage absolutely stands against the values of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence arousing deep anguish and distress across the Muslim world. Had not this highly profane and sacrilegious footage been banned, it has the potential to cause more unrest and possible loss of life and property across the country.













