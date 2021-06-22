Opposition unable to ‘digest’ Balochistan govt’s development projects: CM Jam Kamal

Baluchistan’s Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that opposition is unable to digest province’s collation government’s development projects and policies. In a twitter statement, Jam Kamal Khan said that recent ‘mass-friendly’ budget has increased opposition’s tensions and anxiety, and that his government is investing in Health cards, water resources and management, education, health and other development projects. “Health cards, BRC, Degree colleges, schools, sports complexes, cancer and other hospitals, dams and water reservoirs, we did almost everything for the people.” The Chief Minister said while mentioning developments projects of his government.

