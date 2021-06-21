Power generation up by 6.7% in May’21



According to Arif Habib Limited (AHL), power generation went up by 6.7%. In May ’21 power generation went up by 8.3% YoY to 13.010 GWh (17,86 MW) compared to 12,017 GWh (16,151 MW) during May ’20. The rise in electricity generation is due to higher generation on FO, coal, gas, nuclear and Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG)

Highest ever power generation for the month of May Power generation went up by 8.3% YoY to 13,010 GWh (17,486 MW) during May’21, compared to 12,017 GWh (16,151 MW) during May’20.@Hammad_Azhar @MoWP15 #PakistanMovingForward #Electricity #NEPRA #AHL pic.twitter.com/wkT3fuCBkl — Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) June 21, 2021

The share of hydel power was 27%, RLNG 22%, Coal 20%, Gas 11%, Nuclear 1%, Wind 3% and Solar power was 0.5%.

Arif Habib Limited stated that power generation from all sources increased except from hydel and solar based generation. Moreover, fuel cost for power generation increased by 33% YoY to Rs 5.7 KWh. This happened due to a rise in prices of gas, coal FO and RLNG.

The historical trend of fuel cost during May shows fluctuation in the price, with highest on May 18 and the lowest on May 16.

According to AHL, the rise in fuel cost in the generation of electricity was due to an increase in prices of raw materials. Price of coal based power rose by 10.2% to Rs 7.93/KWh. Gas-based cost of generation was up by 26.5% to Rs7.85/KWh, nuclear-based cost of generation increased by 14.2% to Rs1.14/KWh, RLNG-based cost increased by 4.2% to Rs10.05/KWh. Fo-based cost of generation increased by 46.8% to Rs14.34/KWh and Hydel-based generation went down by 22%.