Gold prices rise by Rs1550 to Rs108,850 per tola

24 karat per tola gold Karachi Sarafa ISLAMABAD: The price ofincreased by Rs1550 and was sold at Rs108,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs107,300 the previous day,and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1329 and was sold at Rs93,321 against its sale at Rs91,992 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs85,544 against Rs84,326.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively while the price of gold in the international market witnessed an increase of $19 and was sold at $1783 against its sale at $1764.