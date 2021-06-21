EC KP asks voters to verify registration before local govt’s elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday informed that local government elections were soon to be scheduled in the province and voters, especially those willing to contest the election could verify registration of their votes through a message on 8300 by sending their CNIC number.

It said in case of change of place for the vote the aspirants may contact their District Election Officer on urgent basis by submitting the relevant form. The registration of vote will only be made according to the permanent and present addresses mentioned in the Computerized National Identity Card.

It said according to the rules of the Election Commission, once the schedule for local government elections was issued, no correction, replacement of voting places or registration would take place.