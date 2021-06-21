ECP issues show cause notice to PMLN MNAs

SIALKOT: District Monitoring Officer (DMO) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have issued show cause notices to Sialkot based PML-N MNAs.

Ch. Armughan Subhani and four MPAs, Mansha Ullah Butt former Provincial Minister, Ch. Arshad Javaid Warraich, Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah and Gulnaz Shujaat Pasha, for participating in the election campaign of PML-N candidate Ch. Tariq Akhtar Subhan.

They therefore have violated the election code of conduct ahead of the polls in PP 38, Sialkot-IV constituency, scheduled to be held on July 28.

According to the ECP press release, the show cause notices were served to these parliamentarians and an explanation was sought from them.

The DMO and ECP have sought explanation from these PML-N parliamentarians to appear personally or through their representatives on June 23, in order to explain why they violated the election code of conduct.

This seat was vacated due to the sad demise of PML-N’s MPA Ch. Khush Akhtar Subhani