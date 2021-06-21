Bitcoin breaks below $34,000 as cryptos lose 5.5pc market cap

The prices of major cryptocurrencies went down on Sunday and market capitalisation of crypto market currencies decreased by 5.5 percent to reach $1.47 trillion as of 13:35 GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, dipped below $34,000 for the first time in two weeks, shedding 5.36 percent to reach $33,957. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $636 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price decreased by 6.98 percent to reach $2,085. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $242 billion. Similarly, XRP shed 9.63 percent to reach $0.716. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $71.6 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.34 with a 5.98 percent fall in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $43 billion with this decrease.

Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) shed 9.70 percent to reach $0.264. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $34.3 billion. The bitcoin price dipped below $34,000 for the first time in two weeks and despite the pessimism, a particular technical indicator suggests its time to buy BTC. Bitcoin price is down by nearly 19% after rising to a high of $41,400 on June 15. It is worth noting that Bitcoin price must hold above June 9’s low of $32,400 for the bullish outlook to be validated. Failing to do so could ignite another sell-off that pushes BTC to $30,000 or even $25,000, according to analysts.

On the other hand, new research by a UK investment firm shows that 7 percent of British adult respondents reported they had bought crypto over the last year, compared to 5 percent who invested in stocks and shares ISAs (individual savings accounts). The research suggests that Britons have become more eager to invest in cryptocurrencies than in traditional stocks and shares-based investments.