Govt’s water conservation policies bearing fruit: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government’s water conservation policies are producing results, as Lahore’s groundwater has stopped falling for the first time since 1980.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister said that Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government has stopped fall in Lahore’s groundwater through effective water recycling policies, new aquifer charges, underground rain storage, timed well pumping and other targeted actions.

In July last year, the Punjab government decided to expand its underground rainwater storage project to other cities of the province after Lahore. Buzdar said that rainwater storage projects will be started in big cities of Punjab and the reserves will be used in horticulture.

The chief minister said an underground tank with a capacity storage of 1.4 million gallons of water has been made in Lahore. A new sewerage line will be built from Latex Colony to Gulshan-i-Ravi. It is modelled after reservoirs in Japan and the United States, which offer an effective use of water resources and disaster prevention, especially in metropolitan areas.

Meanwhile, in another tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Dasu Hydro Power Project is one of the projects which will immensely benefit the country upon their completion by 2028.

In a tweet with a video clip of project briefing, the prime minister expressed confidence that during the decades of dams which began in 2018, all projects will be completed. He said Dasu hydro power project, which is the most significant one, will add 1,200 billion units of electricity and it will guarantee environmental conservation, besides economic and social development of Pakistan.