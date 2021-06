NAB continues to give high priority to fight against corruption: Chairman

Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal has said that corruption is estimated to cost the world at least $2.6 trillion annually, approximately 5 percent of the global GDP.

It is estimated that $1.26 trillion are lost by the developing countries to corruption etc each year. He said that NAB continues to give high priority to the fight against corruption. We believe that corruption should be prevented in all its forms and manifestations.

He said NAB’s commitment to eradicate corruption from the country is across the board as per law. He said that NAB would not spare those as per law who have after devouring billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis.

NAB considered the case not the face behind it and whoever will commit corruption will be brought to justice as per law. “The NAB has no affiliation with any individual, party or organization but with the country and is performing its duties. He said that NAB is pursuing a policy of accountability for all. He said that eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as it not only halts the progress of the country but also usurps the rights of the deserving people. Pakistan is facing the challenge of corruption which is the root cause of all problems being endured by the country.

He said that NAB has chalked out a comprehensive Anti corruption strategy comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement under “Accountability for All” policy. Besides overhauling and perfecting working procedures in order to make NAB a more credible and reputed organization to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations. The Chairman NAB said that NAB has rejuvenated by implementing his Accountability for All Policy across the board under the slogan of “NAB’s Faith-Corruption free Pakistan.”

The results have yielded excellent dividends. Well Reputed national and International Organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have not only lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but in the Gillani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence upon NAB. NAB under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, has recovered a staggering sum of Rs. 533 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly from 2018 to 2020 that no one previously had ever been able to accomplish since the establishment of the anti-corruption watchdog in 1999, besides overall recovery of Rs. 814 bullion, NAB has filed 1273 corruption references in the various learned Accountability Courts which are under adjudication and their approximately worth is 950 billion.

He said that not just in Pakistan alone, NAB has now emerged as a role model for countries under South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which includes India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. NAB heads the SAARC anti-corruption forum. It is a focal organization for Pakistan under the United Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). NAB has also signed a unique Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to extend cooperation in tackling corruption and to oversee CEPC projects being under process in Pakistan. Among other achievements of NAB, it has established a state of the Art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi besides establishing its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Training Academy at NAB headquarters.

The academy is meant to train and equip its investigation officers with modern techniques to investigate white collar crimes on the basis of lessons learnt in order to eradicate corruption. NAB has also signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Higher Education Commission to spread awareness among students at Universities/Colleges level as part of Chairman’s vision to make our future leadership aware of the effects of corruption.

It is a remarkable effort. In this regard, over 50 thousand Character Building Societies (CBS) have been established in Universities/Colleges throughout the country. In order to streamline the working of NAB, NAB has also ensured that a highest degree of transparency and merit is maintained at all levels of enforcement.

From complaint verification to the final stage of filing a reference full level of transparency is maintained, guided, supervised and closely watched and an innovative concept of combined investigation team has been introduced in order to benefit from collective wisdom and to improve the quality of investigation on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

The Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB strongly believes in self accountability besides accountability of others. He said that NAB is committed for logical conclusion of the cases of fake and illegal housing societies for depriving the poor investors from their hard earned money.

He said the housing societies neither handed them over plots nor had returned their hard earned money. “The poor investors are running from pillar to post to get their money back. NAB has great regard for the business community which is playing an important role in the country’s progress.

He said that NAB has referred the cases of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Under Invoicing to FBR. NAB has established a special desk under the supervision of the Director at NAB headquarters Islamabad to address the complaints of the business community.

The business community leaders of FPCCI, ICCI and Lahore lauded the efforts of Chairman NAB for taking personal interest in addressing their problems timely.