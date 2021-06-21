Five SC judges including CJP to retire next year

Five Supreme Court judges including the Chief Justice of Pakistan are retiring next year whereas the load of unheard cases, the apex court has yet to hear, is 51,338. The apex court has 51,138 pending cases with a total strength of 17 judges, of which two posts are already vacant. As per details, Justice Mushir Alam will retire on August 18, and the number of posts vacant in the apex court will be three. Last year, Justice Faisal Arab was retired on November 4 and despite the passage of seven months, no appointment has been made so far. Similarly, Justice Manzoor Malik was retired on April 30 this year but no appointment has been made. Another five judges will retire next year (2022). Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed is retiring on February 2, 2022 while Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Maqbool Baqir will retire on March 25 and April 4, 2022 respectively. Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel will retire on July 13, 2022 and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will retire on August 13, 2022. Moreover, reports said that the Federal Shariat Court has a backlog of 178 pending cases whereas the Lahore High Court (LHC) has a backlog of astounding 193,030 pending cases.













