Govt offering NRO to Tareen in an attempt to pass budget: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the government’s sham accountability has been exposed as it is offering NRO to Jahangir Khan Tareen just to pass budget from the parliament. Talking to media persons outside the Judicial Complex, President PML-N Punjab said that when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed, the government has now ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch fake cases against political opponents.

Rana Sanaullah said that in the last three years, the government did nothing other than political victimization of opposition leaders and now nobody is willing to believe in this fraud.

The PML-N leader also claimed that estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was also being victimized. He urged Director FIA to not become part of this process and stain his entire career.