Asif Ali Zardari visits Lahore to mobilise PPP in Punjab

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, has arrived in Lahore for an important visit.

Several significant individuals are scheduled to see the former president in Lahore today and join the PPP, according to Pakistani sources.

Erstwhile Punjab governor Zulfiqar Khan Khosa is also expected to meet with Zardari, according to sources, who added that contacts had been established with former Zardari supporters in Punjab to mobilise the PPP.

Zardari is also in touch with a number of influential figures in the country’s politics.

Former MPA Qasim Zia is expected to be handed key duties in Punjab, according to PPP sources.

During his visit to Lahore, Zardari will also get a medical examination, according to reports, and will preside over different meetings of the Pakistan People’s Party’s Punjab sector.