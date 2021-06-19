Opposition frustrated, helpless over PTI’s people-friendly budget: CM Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has said Friday that speeches and statements are not enough; one must be standing with people in order to serve them. He said in a statement that self-centered and self-righteous people can only deliver irrelevant speeches. These pointless speeches do not serve the nation. Usman Buzdar further stated that the nation’s precious time was wasted by delivering boastful speech in the parliament. He said that people could not tell whether it was initiation of debate on budget or false stories of self-promotion. Punjab chief minister said that so-called leaders are still giving the same statements as they used to give in the past. He said that the opposition’s frustration and helplessness was clear on the people’s friendly budget.













