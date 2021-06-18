Senior AJK politician and PML-N minister quits party, joins PTI

A severe breach seems to have developed in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led AJK ruling party, leading to resignation of two cabinet members – Minister for Communications Ch Muhammad Aziz from Haveli, Bagh, and Forest Minister Sardar Mir Akber – as well as Special Assistant to AJK Prime Minister Raja Imdad Ali Tariq. In an apparent setback to the PML-N, Mir Akbar Khan left the party to join PTI on Friday. According to reports, Mir Akbar Khan is a key member of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider’s cabinet and was nominated for the LA-16 Bagh-3 (Sharqi Bagh) seat for the July 25 polls by PML-N. The AJK politician met PTI’s Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi and announced that he was parting ways with the party to join PTI. Akbar expressed confidence in PM Imran Khan’s leadership and endorsed the ruling party’s manifesto. Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also present during the meeting that took place in the federal capital. After the meeting, Niazi announced Mir Akbar as a PTI candidate for the LA-16 constituency.













