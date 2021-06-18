Special electricity lines should be abolished: CM GB

Expressing anger over the poor performance of the electricity supply company, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that special power lines should be scrapped.

Expressing frustration over the slow pace of the regional grid project, he said that steps should be taken to upgrade the electronics system on priority basis. Focus on introducing alternative energy sources.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid while instructing to modernize the billing system said that timely payment of bills should be ensured to the consumers.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid directed the Provincial Secretary Electronics to take urgent steps to ensure timely completion of the projects under construction. Special lines and special transformers should be removed immediately.

In order to improve the performance of the department, a system of punishment should be introduced and reforms should be made.

Moreover, the chief minister while addressing a meeting of the Health Steering Committee said that availability of doctors and technical staff would be ensured to make the hospitals of the district headquarters fully functional.

“New ambulances are being procured to ensure better medical care in remote areas. Modern vent ambulances for hospitals will be procured from the Divisional Headquarters. Coordination between Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and hospitals will be improved,” he said.

He added that. “Doctors will be given better facilities than other provinces. Procurement of MRI machines for Diamer and Baltistan region is being implemented. A Universal Health Policy is being introduced in the province to improve the health sector and provide quality medical services.”

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid directed the provincial health secretary to take steps for automation of hospitals on priority basis. A telemedicine project is being launched under which better treatment facilities will be available in remote areas. A metal healthcare project will be launched in the province and a rehabilitation center will be set up.