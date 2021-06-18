Irfan emerges as leader in PGF Qualifying School Golf

LAHORE: The 2021-22 Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School Golf concluded at the elegant Royal Palm Golf Course here on Thursday after three rounds of fairly fierce activity for selecting twenty senior professionals and fifteen junior professionals. Test wise the whole exercise was a trial and examination of golf playing abilities, dexterous handling of the golf course challenges and above all showing intellectual prowess in excelling under fiercely competitive situations. The golfer who topped in the PGF Qualifying School Golf senior professionals was Irfan Mehmood of Rawalpindi. He was up against some experienced and skillful adversaries and over the three rounds golfing battle kept his nerves in control and compiled commendable scores over the three days. His scores were 71, 72 and a modest 78 which gave him a winning aggregate of 221, five over par. His winning effort was worthy and he hoped to add to his earnings and recognition in the professional tournaments that he would be entitled to participate in during the coming twelve months.

Out of the other notable ones, Manzoor Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana ended up as the runner-up by displaying all round ability. His aggregate score for three rounds was 225. Asad Khan of Mardan ended up third with a three rounds aggregate score of 228. Others who attained positions in the top ten were Noor Khan(Peshawar), Nazir Hussain (Machi Got), Mehmood Kiani (Islamabad), Raja Arshed (Islamabad), Rustam Chatta (Lahore Garrison), Asghar Ali (Lahore Gymkhana) and Abdul Hameed (MTG). Out of the junior professionals, M Saqib of Lahore Garrison stood out as the developing player of the future. His performance and resulting scores were laudable indeed. A gross 71 in the first round, a very steady 72 in the second round and again an under par 71 in the third round gave him a three rounds aggregate of 214, two under par. Some other juniors who also impressed with their capabilities were Akash (Garrison), Abdul Wadood (MTG), Ali Raza (Garrison) and Nabeel Khan (Airmen Golf Club).