Neena Gupta was asked to ‘spend the night’ with a producer

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta recently released her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ on June 14 and the book has opened many chapters of her life to her fans.

One of the most shocking parts of her journey as an actress in Bollywood was when she was asked for sexual favours in return for a role!

In an excerpt from the book, she wrote, “One day, a friend told me to go visit a producer who was a big shot in the south. He was visiting for a few days and was staying at the Sun-n-Sand hotel. When I got to the hotel, I called the producer from a phone in the lobby. ‘Yes, yes, I’ve been expecting you,’ he said. ‘Come on upstairs.’ ‘So, what’s my role, sir?’ I asked him finally when he paused to catch his breath. ‘The heroine’s friend,’ he said. When he explained it to me, it seemed like a very small part. ‘Ok … I have to go now, sir’ I said, ‘My friends are waiting for me.’….’Go? Where? he asked. He seemed genuinely shocked. Aren’t you going to spend the night here? Suddenly, I felt like someone had just poured a bucket of ice water on my head. Khoon sookh gaya”.

Recalling the incident in an interview with NDTV, she expressed that she should have been more ‘careful’ in such a situation. She feels she should have spoken to him in the lobby to avoid the awkward conversation

Recalling the incident in an interview with NDTV, she expressed that she should have been more “careful” in such a situation. She feels she should have spoken to him in the lobby to avoid the awkward conversation.

“You have to be careful. It’s my bewakoofi, I should have called him down in the lobby and talked”, she added.

Neena was recently seen in ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth.

She will next be seen in ‘Goodbye’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Dial 100’ alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.