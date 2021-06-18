Anti-encroachment operation continues on third day in Karachi

An operation against encroachments in Aladin Park in Karachi on Thursday continued on a third consecutive day. According to details, heavy machinery and a large number of contingents of police personnel have arrived at the scene to participate in the drive with the anti-encroachment team.

Earlier, Supreme Court had rejected pleas of affectees for compensation and halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar and Orangi drains.A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding the anti-encroachment drive at SC’s Karachi registry. The apex court revoked the stay orders and ordered the government to continue the operation along nullahs ahead of monsoon season. The anti-encroachment department’s director said that a shopping mall, pavilion and club are illegally constructed in the park.

Grid Station: Declaring the electric grid station built on a greenbelt in Mehmoodabad area of the provincial capital as ‘illegal’, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Karachi Electric (K-Electric) to remove the grid station within two months.