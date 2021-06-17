SBP reserves increase by $2 million to $16,417 million

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US$ 2 million to US$16,417.3 million during the week ending on June 11, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$23,586.5 million.

According to the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$16,417.3 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$7,169.2 million.

During the week ending June 11, SBP received US$2 million.