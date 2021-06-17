Samina Baig to climb the world’s second highest peak, K2



Renowned female climber Samina Baig will embark on a campaign to climb the world’s second highest peak, K2, on June 18 with a six-member team.

Preparations for the adventure have been finalized. Samina Baig, in a press conference with SCO Commanding Officer Col. Usman Saif Cheema at Skardu Press Club, said that she is the only Muslim woman to climb the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

“I am leaving on June 18 with 6 members of my team. The adventure is sponsored by SCO for which I thank SCO.”

She added that climbing is a difficult and deadly sport which requires both physical and psychological strength. Baig and her team will be climbing the same path on which Muhammad Ali Sadpara went for the winter adventure.

She said that she will proudly wave the Pakistani flag on the K2 and asked for the nation’s prayers for her and her team.

Remembering Ali Sadpara she said, “He was a very dear person and we had many memories together.”

She said that if the government pays attention, a large number of women could be involved in mountaineering which would be of great benefit to the region. The identity of the region will be highlighted globally.

She urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to look out for the mountaineering community as if the government pays attention huge amounts of income can be generated.

She lamented on the fact that the government does not fund mountaineering adventures while all traditional sports are funded by the government.