Pakistan cricketers won’t be allowed to take families on England, West Indies tours

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team players will not be allowed to take their families with them on the upcoming tours to England and West Indies. According to information, the national team are scheduled to visit England for an ODI and T20 series this month, after which they will leave for West Indies. The support staff and team will also go on tour without family members. Due to the coronavirus, families were not allowed to accompany the players on previous tours to England, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe, while in the home series, the PCB allowed families to accompany the players in the bio-secure bubble. The Pakistan team will leave for their England tour on June 25. The team will then leave for West Indies after the white-ball series.

Schedule of England tour

25 June – Departure for Manchester

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July – 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

Schedule of West Indies tour

21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug – Departure.