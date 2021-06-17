FO pays tribute to Pakistani diaspora for contribution to country’s economy

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Wednesday acknowledged the contribution of overseas Pakistanis saying they are a great asset for the country. In a tweet on International Day of Family Remittances, he paid tribute to the Pakistani diaspora for their contribution to the country’s economy.

The International Day of Family Remittances was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and is observed annually on June 16. The IDFR recognizes over 200 million migrant workers, women and men, who send money home to over 800 million family members across the world. The day further highlights the great resilience of migrant workers in the face of economic insecurities, natural and climate related disasters and a global pandemic.