PTI attacked democratic norms, not opposition leader Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary-Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says the PTI government attacked the democratic system of Pakistan on Tuesday not just the Leader of the Opposition and the Opposition.

In a statement, Marriyum said in his pre-budget cabinet meeting Imran Khan did not order to eliminate inflation and taxes in the anti-people budget but instead ordered to attack Shahbaz Sharif and the opposition. She said right after walking out of that cabinet meeting the ministers came with a single point agenda of cursing, attacking, and interrupting Shahbaz Sharif’s speech.

She pointed out that Imran had called the meeting of his Ministers and hired spokespersons for this sole reason because he is petrified of the PMLN President. Imran was desperate that a single word of Shehbaz’s speech should not get the people of Pakistan.

But all of his efforts went in vain because the helplessly cursing PTI hooligans could not stop Shehbaz’s speech, she said. That’s when they resorted to swearing and using the vilest and vulgar abuses in frustration as they failed to carry out the order of their master. They even resorted to violence by throwing heavy budget books at Shehbaz Sharif, she pointed out.

“And now with PTI brutally exposed in front of the nation, in his growing desperation, Imran has ordered commission and inquiry against Shehbaz in the sugar scandal,” she said. “But all this is only to distract attention away from the fact that Imran is the chief culprit because he signed all orders that led to the sugar crisis. In addition to this Imran wants to shift focus away from looted flour, sugar, broadsheet, and ring road corruption scandals,” she concluded.