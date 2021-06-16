Good budget presented despite IMF hanging sword

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday said the government has discounted the hanging sword of IMF to present a budget that is good for the economy and majority of the population

The government should extend the construction package for one year to improve the economic situation while more taxes should be slapped on tobacco, luxuries, and sugary drinks to use this more for ensuring water security and combat climate change, it said.

Six million shopkeepers are doing business worth trillions of rupees therefore they should be brought into the tax net to increase direct taxation, reduce indirect taxation, and ease dependence on loans, said Chairman Pakistan Economy Watch Brig. (retd) Aslam Khan.