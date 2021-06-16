No shortage of coronavirus vaccines: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of coronavirus vaccinations in the province and there is nothing to be worried about.

The provincial minister said that number of people getting vaccination has sky rocketed but there are still over 25,000 doses available while about 11,000 people are vaccinated in a day at Expo Center vaccination center. Yasmin Rashid said that some people are stressing for AstraZeneca vaccine because they have to travel abroad. She announced that government will start giving AstraZeneca jabs to such people from tomorrow.